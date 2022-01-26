13º

What to know ahead of Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address tonight at 7 p.m.

The address will be given virtually due to the COVID pandemic. It will be streamed here. Whitmer heads into the address this evening after a big win on Tuesday.

General Motors is making a $7 billion investment in Lansing and Orion Township. It’s a big win after the state lost Ford when it looked elsewhere to spend its $11 billion in new facilities.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to deliver a State of the State address in a virtual format on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

