Lake Orion community rallies around boarding house residents who lost everything in fire

Fundraising event will be hosted on Jan. 29

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A fire ripped through a boarding house in Lake Orion on Jan. 14, displacing eight people. Lake Orion Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet has been working with the residents and the Red Cross has offered assistance.

The Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club also provided financial assistance. The community and employers of some of the residents have stepped up to donate clothes.

Restaurants in Lake Orion have provided meals for residents too. Donations to the LO Broadway Residents Fund are with PNC Bank through the Village of Lake Orion.

There will be a 5-band fundraising event hosted by American Legion Post 233 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 29) with a $10 donation.

