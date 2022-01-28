12-year-old Farmington Hills boy is bringing Americans together with his patriotic musical gift

Here in Michigan is one of those stories about bringing Americans together as you're about to meet this young man who's been giving a musical gift to the city of Farmington Hills, and he's not done yet. Oliver Strickfaden has seen how this pandemic has divided people and kept them apart. So he wanted to develop a tradition to counteract that and give thanks.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich – Here in Michigan is one of those stories about bringing Americans together as you’re about to meet this young man who’s been giving a musical gift to the city of Farmington Hills, and he’s not done yet.

Oliver Strickfaden has seen how this pandemic has divided people and kept them apart. So he wanted to develop a tradition to counteract that and give thanks.

“I’ve been doing this since about the beginning of October,” said Strickfaden.

Strickfaden is a 12-year-old Farmington Hills boy who travels to Farmington Hills City Hall and its police and fire departments to play his saxophone every Friday at 7:20 a.m.

Ad

“I came out here to honor all the people that helped run the city,” Strickfaden said.

Strickfaden plays America the beautiful, amazing grace and the star-spangled banner; One in front of each building, even in these frigid temperatures.

“Well, I wanted to honor my commitment to the flag and everybody here,” Strickfaden said.

“His little fingers today were really cold, his poor fingers,” said Strickfaden’s parents. “I don’t know how he managed actually to maintain his fingers on his saxophone. I can’t feel mine.”

Strickfaden’s parents say he came up with this idea on his own.

“He’s a pretty patriotic kid,” said father, Peter Strickfaden. “He loves history.”

“He just wants to appreciate the people who’ve been coming out here day after day and giving to our community make it run,” said his mother, Miranda Lapan.

After months of doing this, Oliver was greeted this time by the Farmington Hills Police Department and honor guard members, oh and a flyover helicopter.

Ad

Oliver Strickfaden says he wants to keep bringing the community together with his music for many years to come.

“I want to keep doing this because I feel like it is just a good thing to do,” Oliver Strickfaden.

Oliver Strickfaden says he wants to keep bringing the community together with his music for many years to come.

“I’m hopefully going to keep doing this until I’m out of high school,” Oliver Strickfaden said.

That flyover helicopter seen in the video player above was arranged by the Farmington Hills police sergeant, who greatly appreciates Oliver Strickfaden’s music every Friday.