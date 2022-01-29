Michigan fake pro-Trump electors subpoenaed by US House panel

The chairperson and secretary of a group of 16 Michigan Republicans who signed a false certificate claiming Donald Trump won Michigan’s electoral votes have been subpoenaed by the US House Committee investigating Jan. 6. Kathy Berden, a GOP National Committeewoman, and Mayra Rodriguez listed themselves as the chairperson and secretary of the group. That panel wants to know if there was a concerted effort directing multiple states to file fake elector slates in an attempt to overturn the election.

DETROIT – The chairperson and secretary of a group of 16 Michigan Republicans who signed a false certificate claiming Donald Trump won Michigan’s electoral votes have been subpoenaed by the US House Committee investigating Jan. 6.

Kathy Berden, a GOP National Committeewoman, and Mayra Rodriguez listed themselves as the chairperson and secretary of the group.

That panel wants to know if there was a concerted effort directing multiple states to file fake elector slates in an attempt to overturn the election.

The US House panel subpoenaed 14 people from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office investigated the fake elector scheme and has referred it to federal prosecutors for investigation, citing jurisdictional issues. Nessel has said her office could level charges now but believes there was a broader conspiracy.

Just last week, audio of Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock leaked to CNN where she says, “We fought to seat the electors. The Trump campaign asked us to do that. I’m under a lot of scrutiny for that today”.

The U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed that they have received the referral from Nessel’s office. They said they are looking at it.