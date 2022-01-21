New audio shows Michigan Republican Party co-chair reportedly tell crowd that Trump directed fake electors plot

Meshawn Maddock, the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, was one of the 16 GOP electors who submitted false electoral college documents to the National Archive in an attempt to give former President Donald Trump a win after the fact in Michigan.

DETROIT – New audio files reportedly capture a member of Michigan’s Republican Party claiming that the former president’s campaign directed party members to help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

A photo from her Instagram account from Dec. 31, 2020, which can be seen in the video player above, shows Meshawn Maddock delivering the documents to the Michigan State Capitol with her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, CNN released the audio that is said to be of Meshawn Maddock at a recent event, where she can reportedly be heard saying that the party’s efforts were at the instruction of Trump officials.

“We fought for investigations into every part of the election we could,” Meshawn Maddock reportedly said. “He fought for a team of people to come and testify in front of the committee. We fought to seat the electors. The Trump campaign asked us to do that ... we’re under a lot of scrutiny for that today.”

Meshawn Maddock references the blowback that her husband received, which included threats of censure and removal from the Michigan Legislature.

“My husband has ... suffered for that a little bit in Lansing because it’s not very popular. But you know, when you represent the whole state of Michigan ... I realize that even though you’re going to vote for somebody to be your next state representative, your next state senator, the truth is, this body of people, they represent all of us,” Meshawn Maddock said.

The audio recording emerges just days after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she feels there’s enough evidence to bring criminal charges against the 16 republicans who signed false electoral documents.

Meshawn Maddock and the Michigan Republican Party did not respond to requests for comment.