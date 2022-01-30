2 hospitalized, 2 suspects wanted after shooting at hookah lounge in Farmington Hills

A preliminary investigation indicates that a man was provided a gun by another man inside the lounge, and then physically assaulted and shot the victims, who were hospitalized for their injuries.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a shooting on Saturday that resulted in two victims being injured.

The incident occurred inside the Vibe Hookah Lounge, located at 32617 Northwestern Highway.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a man was provided a gun by another man inside the lounge, and then physically assaulted and shot the victims, who were hospitalized for their injuries.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is looking for two victims.

“This is a very active investigation, with detectives continuously developing and receiving new information,” said Farmington Hills Police Department Chief Jeff King.

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident, finding no evidence of a threat to the general public. Patrols have been increased at this location.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 248-871-2610.