Search continues for man suspected of killing 37-year-old Eastpointe resident

Police search for Dennis Evans in connection with death of Dorian Mitchell

Victor Williams, Reporter

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police continue to search for the person who allegedly killed a 37-year-old Eastpointe man and injured his girlfriend.

The heartache and pain felt by the Mitchell family is a constant reminder they’ll never see their loved one again.

Dorian Mitchell, 37, of Eastpointe, died after being shot alongside his girlfriend, who’s now in the hospital. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are still a blur. The person who pulled the trigger is believed to be a neighbor.

Police are looking for Dennis Evans, 61, while the Mitchell’s loved ones look for closure.

Sadly, tragedy is nothing new for the family.

“That’s the second brother we have to bury,” Dorian’s sister, Daven Mitchell, said.

A vigil and balloon release were held at 6 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 30). Those who want to help the family can click here.

