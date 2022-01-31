Detroit Medical Center names Brittany Lavis new CEO

DETROIT – The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Monday it has named Brittany Lavis its new chief executive officer.

Lavis has been the DMC’s interim CEO since October 2021. Previously she served chief financial officer for the health system. She joined the DMC in 2018, having previously worked as hospital CFO at Tenet Healthcare’s Placentia-Linda Hospital and the group CFO for all seven hospitals in Tenet’s Southern California Group.

“I am enthusiastic about having the opportunity to lead the DMC,” reads a statement from Lavis in a DMC news release. “We have a strong team of dedicated leaders, staff and physicians who are committed to the communities we serve. We have a solid foundation and are well-positioned to continue to fulfill our role as one of the region’s premier healthcare providers. We have demonstrated a strong and enduring commitment to ensuring everyone has access to the care they need. As we go forward, we will be committed to maintaining and strengthening that commitment.”

Lavis has a master’s degree in business administration from the Wake Forest University School of Business in Winston-Salem, N.C., and a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C.

