Detroit public schools will shift back to virtual learning if snow makes travel treacherous

DETROIT – As COVID case numbers continue a downward trend, Detroit Public School Community District students were back in the classroom after starting off the year with remote learning.

But now, just a single day into in-person learning, students and parents are watching the weather because a massive snowfall is expected.

Lyriq-Rene Braswell, 9, is a 4th grade student who said returning to the classroom on Monday was very fun.

It was her first day back to school and she couldn’t wait to show her granddad what she did.

“She loves it. The in-school learning, being with her friends, she’s a pretty smart kid,” Gerard Braswell said.

But a major snowstorm is expected to hit Metro Detroit this week and could derail the long-awaited return to in-person classes.

“I’m a little concerned because I have to drive quite a way to get here to drop my kids off at school,” parent Claudia Rios said.

The fast-spreading omicron variant forced Detroit public schools to switch to virtual learning at the beginning of the year. With anywhere from 10 to 15 inches on the way, this time the weather may throw a wrench into the parent’s plans.

“At this point, the way they’re closing schools here and there and playing with our schedules, I think they should just let it be virtual until they figure it out,” Rios said.

Detroit public schools superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said that if heavy snow does come the school will shift to online learning for the bad weather days but school will not be canceled.

