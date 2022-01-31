District: 92% of Detroit public school students ready to return to in-person classes

DETROIT – Officials with the Detroit Public Schools Community District said 92% of students have already returned their consent forms to show they’re ready to return to in-person classes.

But what about the other 8%? One DPSCD representative said that shouldn’t be a problem.

Crystal Wilson, the district’s assistant superintendent of communications, said the DPSCD is more than ready for a traditional return to the classroom on Monday morning.

“We’re expecting all our kids to be in the schools tomorrow, ready to be back in the classroom” Wilson said.

With such a large majority of students consenting to a daily COVID saliva test, the district is prepared to help the remaining students make a smooth transition, too. A letter went out to parents reminding them of the newest COVID protocol.

“We know that we haven’t been able to reach all of our families, so we’re encouraging, as the statement indicated, that families bring their consent forms to school on Monday,” Wilson said.

Designated staff members will also be on campus, making phone calls to reach any households that may be out of the loop.

“We have staff that are prepared and will be on hand tomorrow to help students facilitate calling home and getting the consent paper signed,” Wilson said.

Students who ultimately can’t get consent will have to enroll in a separate online school that’s completely run by the district and fully virtual.

“It should not be a barrier for not returning to school,” Wilson said.

Students will also have a grace period before being placed into the virtual learning program.