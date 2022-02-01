Man steals woman’s purse in Brighton, shoots her in face with BB gun as she chases him

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A man stole a woman’s purse outside a Brighton grocery store and then shot her in the face with a BB gun when she chased after him, police said.

Brighton police officers were called at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 1) to the parking lot of Busch’s on East Grand River Avenue.

Officials said a man had stolen a purse from a woman while she loaded groceries into her car. When she chased after him, the man shot her in the face with a BB gun, according to authorities.

An off-duty Busch’s employee chased down the man and subdued him until police arrived, but the employee suffered injures to his eye and the back of his head, according to police. It’s unknown if his injuries were caused by BB gun shots.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Green Oak Township officers helped Brighton police take the man into custody. He is being held at the Livingston County Jail and awaiting charges.

The BB gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The woman had a cut on her forehead and was treated at the scene, according to officials.

Medical personnel transported the Busch’s employee to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment.