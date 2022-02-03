Detroit police seek shooter who fired at man inside vehicle, fled

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a person they say fired shots at a man who was sitting inside a vehicle on the city's east side.

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a person accused of firing shots last month at a man who was inside of a vehicle on the city’s east side.

Detroit police say at about 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 17, a man, 46, drove to the rear of a building on Charles Street between Mound Road and Mt. Elliott Street. The driver was inside the vehicle when a suspect reportedly approached him on foot and fired several shots at the man, striking him.

surveillance footage of the incident

The 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital, and has since been released, police said. The extent of his injuries was not shared.

Authorities are looking for the shooter, who fled the scene in a dark colored Chrysler minivan with a broken rear windshield wiper. Police say the driver of that vehicle is also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

No other details have been provided at this time.

