‘Mom, what’s a mayor?’: Eastpointe mayor writes book to explain to daughters what a mayor does

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit mayor known for being the first to do many things is taking on a new challenge.

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens said it was her children that made her realize she has yet another calling. She was being sworn in as mayor and her children asked her

Owens was the first Black council person in the City of Eastpointe, the first Black mayor in the city and the youngest person to be elected mayor in Macomb County.

Her twin daughters stood next to her as she took the oath and later they asked her, “Mom, what’s a mayor?” She realized that’s not just a question 10-year-olds just ask.

She said they’re asking those types of questions because they see so much going on in the country. She sat down with her girls to explain what a mayor is and why their job is important. Then she wrote a book about it.

Ad

Owens will have several book signing events in Eastpointe when the book is released in March. It can be pre-ordered online. Click here to learn more about the book.

Complete Black History Month coverage