Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $250K Keno prize

A Macomb County man’s decision to switch up his KENO! numbers paid off when he won the game’s $250,000 top prize.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn Jan. 19. His winning numbers were: 01-02-04-05-09-12-14-18-21-22. He bought his winning ticket at Warren Woods Party Store, located at 25850 Ryan Road in Warren.

“I had a set of numbers that I played for years, but recently decided to start playing this new set of numbers,” said the 77-year-old player. “The day after the drawing, I got the winning number print out from a store and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. All I could think was, ‘I can’t believe I finally won!’ I sure am glad I decided to start playing this new set of numbers.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings he plans to pay off debt and then save the remainder.

“I am elated to win. It’s such a relief knowing I can pay off my debt and live comfortably,” the player said.

KENO! tickets may be purchased for $1. Players select 10 numbers from one to 80 for a chance to win prizes ranging from a free instant ticket up to $250,000. Drawings for the game take place at 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.