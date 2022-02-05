Founder of Black History 101 Mobile Museum brings conversation, artifacts to West Bloomfield

The mobile museum brought a small collection of artifacts for display, from the earliest days of slavery to modern day civil rights icons.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The newly formed West Bloomfield Diversity Task Force invited a special guest to the community in commemoration of Black History Month.

Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, an author, activist and educator, founded the Black History 101 Mobile Museum, which travels across the U.S. West Bloomfield Township welcomed him with a packed house for a spirited discussion in Black History 101.

The Crawford family says the event is an extension of the conversations they have at home.

“Our job is to teach them and keep the message going,” Mr. Crawford said.

“One of the biggest things we said is ‘be comfortable being uncomfortable,’ because if you’re comfortable all the time, likely you’re not paying attention,” Mrs. Crawford said.

The mobile museum brought a small collection of artifacts for display, from the earliest days of slavery to modern day civil rights icons.

“For me, it was a great opportunity to look at history in a unique way,” el-Hakim said.

“When Dr. King came to Detroit in 1963, an album was made by Motown, ‘The Great March to Freedom,’” el-Hakim said. “(To have it be part of this collection is) a reminder of the contributions Detroiters have made, and it reminds me of the history we’ve contributed to America.”

