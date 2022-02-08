55-year-old woman killed when pickup truck leaves roadway, crashes into tree in Oakland County

Lines pained on the center of a road.

ADDISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 55-year-old woman was killed Monday when her pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree in Oakland County, police said.

The crash happened at 5:26 a.m. Monday (Feb. 7) on Lake George Road near Drahner Road in Addison Township, according to authorities.

Officials said Kimberly Hartman, of Leonard, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 south on Lake George Road when the pickup hit the tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Hartman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been factors, they said.

Officials continue to investigate.