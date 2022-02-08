‘Freedom Convoy’ forces Ambassador Bridge to shut down

Protesters against Canada's vaccine mandate forced the Ambassador Bridge to close. That group of protestors disrupted travel going into Canada Monday (Feb. 7), creating a massive back-up on our local freeways, especially on I-75. The protests started about ten days ago in Ottawa, with truckers calling themselves the "Freedom Convoy." The group opposes a recent mandate requiring drivers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or face testing and quarantine requirements.

The Canadian Freedom Convoy protest made its way to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, using the Ambassador Bridge as their target.

The back-up started on I-75 and the Ambassador Bridge around 3 p.m. Monday (Feb. 7) afternoon; And as day turned into night, the situation did not changed much as thousands of truckers were left stranded on Detroit roads with nowhere to go.

“Can’t get upset,” said one of the truckers. “I’m not the only guy stuck out here. Fortunately, I do have a sleeper cabin. I feel bad for those drivers that don’t have that option.”

You can see the protestors on the Canadian side blocking the road on Downtown Windsor and eventually shutting the busiest border crossing in North America in the video player above.

With the bridge shut down, the piles of backup started popping up along I-75 and the service drive.

“It doesn’t make sense as they shouldn’t be blocking the borders or the roads,” said Canadian truck driver Nav Aulch.

“I’m triple vaccinated, and I’m pro-vaccine, but I’m anti-mandate,” said Paul Leland. “It’s time that the mandates are over. It’s time that the people travel freely across the border on both sides.”

“I can understand people fighting for certain rights, but this is not going to solve anything,” said the truck driver.

The Windsor Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge remain open for travel.