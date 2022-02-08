Metro Detroit neurosurgeon urgently needs liver transplant from living donor

For decades, a Metro Detroit neurosurgeon saved the lives of his patients. Now, Dr. Ken Casey needs a liver transplant. After his diagnosis during the summer of 2021, the entire family has been trying to find an organ donor.

If there were something wrong with your brain, you’d hoped Dr. Casey would be the one who was operating as he is a fixture in his community.

His daughter has competed in the Special Olympics, and she was the first to reach out to Local 4 for assistance as the family is doing everything they can to find a match.

“If somebody’s out there, I could use the help,” said Dr. Ken.

A beloved Beaumont Neurosurgeon is desperately looking for an organ donor.

“My whole life, I gave to the patients,” Dr. Casey said. “Mean people used to joke and say ‘you’ll die in the operating room.’ We’ll just notice that you stopped working, and now, I’m depending on somebody else.”

For nearly 40 years, Dr. Casey saved countless lives.

“I know what the patients expect, in the sense that they’re in bed hoping you can do the best,” Dr. Casey said. “That was my whole life.”

Dr. Casey worked wonders on the human brain and now needs a liver transplant.

“It’s a hard decision for a person to come to be a donor,” said wife Martha Casey. “But you know, we’re always looking for miracles.”

In 2021, Dr. Casey was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, which can lead to severe liver damage.

Dr. Casey’s health is deteriorating.

“One day, my wife just said, ‘get in the car,’” Dr. Casey said. “We drove to Pittsburgh. I got admitted to the emergency room and spent four or five days getting all sorts of tests.”

Doctors said his liver was failing, and at 71, the odds he’d get a cadaver liver were against him.

Dr. Casey needs an organ donor.

“It’s the first time you face your mortality,” Dr. Casey said. “Something can kill me, and the way the people in Pittsburgh talked, it wouldn’t be long before it killed me.”

The family turned to social media to try to spread the word.

“You’re sitting around saying, ‘am I getting anywhere with this, or am I just gonna die from it?’” said, Dr. Casey.

Dr. Casey has made peace with his diagnosis, and he is now praying that he gets a little more time with his family.”

“God still runs the ship,” Dr. Casey said. “And whatever happens to you happens, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try and pick up on your own and do what you can.”

Dr. Casey needs a healthy person who has an

O blood type

18-55 yes old

BMI less than 35.

Doctors would take a small portion of your liver which will fully regenerate, and donors are in the hospital for just a handful of days.

If you think you’re a match, click here and fill out the form. Put in Kenneth F Casey as the recipient.