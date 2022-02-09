43º

Blue Water Bridge traffic backed up more than 10 miles as protests at Ambassador Bridge continue

Canadian truckers stage protest against vaccine mandates

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Protests are being carried out by a Canadian group called the “Freedom Convoy,” which is comprised of truck drivers who oppose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truck drivers entering Canada.

PORT HURON, Mich. – Protesters continue to block traffic on the Ambassador Bridge into Canada and the impact is being felt for miles.

Canadian truckers have staged the protest in opposition to pandemic vaccine mandates. The protest has been going on for three days and is raising concerns about international commerce.

Because of the situation on the Ambassador Bridge, some truck drivers went north to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. The backups there are more than 10 miles long.

Navroop Gahley usually runs between Flat Rock and Windsor twice a day. It took his friend 12 hours to get over the border.

Demonstrations began nearly two weeks ago in Ottawa. Protesters have been demanding a change to Canada’s vaccine mandate.

