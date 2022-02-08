Aerial video shows trucks backed up for miles and miles at Blue Water Bridge to Canada

The traffic backup on I-94 at the Blue Water Bridge on Feb. 8, 2022.

PORT HURON, Mich. – Aerial video from the border of Michigan and Canada shows trucks backed up for miles and miles as they wait to cross the Blue Water Bridge.

On Monday, demonstrations from the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” halted traffic at the Ambassador Bridge. The group is protesting a mandate that requires drivers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or agree to testing and quarantine protocols.

The backup started around 3 p.m. Monday (Feb. 7) on I-75 at the Ambassador Bridge. Thousands of truckers were left stranded on Detroit roads, with nowhere to go.

On Tuesday morning, aerial video showed semi trucks backed up for an estimated 5-7 miles as they tried to travel to Canada using the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

You can see video of the backup below.

Semi trucks were backed up for 6.6 miles on I-94 trying to cross the Blue Water Bridge into Canada on Feb. 8, 2022.

As of 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, traffic was backed up on I-94 all the way to the Ravenswood Road overpass -- that’s 6.6 miles from the Blue Water Bridge toll booth.

Here is a statement from Matt Moroun, the chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company:

“International commerce needs to resume. The Ambassador Bridge and the Moroun family sympathize with truck drivers and those caught up in this blockade. We recognize that truck drivers are essential workers that work hard to deliver necessities to all of us, and that the Canadian government has done a tremendous job with vaccine rates. The Ambassador Bridge has a solemn obligation to facilitate safe and efficient international trade and travel. We encourage the appropriate officials to take prompt action to alleviate the situation as quickly as possible in a manner that reflects mutual respect.”