Still waiting on the free at-home COVID tests you ordered from the government? So are many others

Help Me Hank, exposing some delivery delays involving those free home COVID tests millions of Americans have ordered from the government. The website says orders will ship in 7 to 12 days, but it's now been about 20 days for some people.

Millions signed up to get the free tests in January and many are still waiting. Todd Ulmer is still waiting for his tests to arrive and he considers himself at high risk for COVID.

He ordered his tests on the day the website went live, Jan. 19, like millions of other Americans. He’s still waiting for his tests to arrive in his mailbox.

Why is it taking so long? Some believe it might be tied to postal delays. The White House says things are moving forward and millions of tests have already been delivered.