Southfield Public Schools will continue requiring face masks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The superintendent of Southfield Public Schools sent a letter home to families that stated the district will continue to utilize face masks.

Superintendent Jennifer Green said, “the safety of your children, our scholars, remains our greatest concern.”

The letter comes as Oakland County health officials announced the county would lift its mask mandate for schools and daycares at the end of the month.

The county cited a sharp decline in new COVID cases and hospitalizations and increasing vaccination rates in the county.

“As we see our critical measures of vaccinations, hospital admissions, and cases moving in a direction that tell us the COVID-19 impact on our community is greatly improving, the time is right to remove the mask order for daycares and educational institutions,” Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said. “We must remain vigilant, however, while we remain in a pandemic. It is vital that we as individuals maintain the measures that are critical to limiting the spread of the virus while allowing businesses and schools to stay open, and our hospitals to operate safely.”

Southfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Green released the following statement:

“You may be aware of the news released early today, February 11, 2022, by the Oakland County Health Department (OCHD), regarding the County’s decision to lift the requirement of children to wear masks on February 28. In short, “The Health Division weighed several factors to determine the appropriate time to end the mask requirement in schools, including a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and increasing vaccination rates in Oakland County.” Within Southfield Public Schools, please know that the safety of your children, our scholars, remains our greatest concern. Therefore, the District will continue to follow the science and closely monitor the data in making recommendations and/or determinations on this update and all future updates to ensure the personal and academic health of students. Also, please note that the District leadership team has been receiving your messages relative to the OCHD announcement and remain committed to communicating with District families if and when a determination to move in another direction becomes established. As of today, February 11, 2022, Southfield Public Schools will continue utilizing face masks.”

