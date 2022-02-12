Michigan police: Ramps to Ambassador Bridge remain closed as protesters removed

Vehicles move across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, as viewed from Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Traffic is still not moving on the international Ambassador Bridge, officials say, amid efforts by Canadian law enforcement to remove protesters who have blocked travel in the area for days.

Michigan State Police said Saturday morning that all ramps to the bridge that connects Detroit and Windsor remain closed to traffic. Commercial traffic is still not allowed to utilize the bridge to enter Canada from the U.S., and is asked to reroute to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

Officials say non-commercial traffic can use the Detroit-Windsor tunnel to travel across the border.

The ramps to the Ambassador Bridge remain closed. Commercial traffic can cross at the Blue Water Bridge and non commercial traffic can use the tunnel. REMINDER: Traffic can not stop on the freeway and wait for the bridge ramps to reopen. We will update here when the ramps open. pic.twitter.com/TICUxmv7w2 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 12, 2022

Michigan police say they will update the public when ramps to the bridge reopen.

Windsor police and their law enforcement partners began removing protesters from the area Saturday morning, following a court order requiring demonstrators to end their protest and the blockade at the bridge.

Ad

Canadian protesters took to Windsor, as well as other cities throughout the nation, to denounce Canada’s COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. Truck drivers and civilian drivers parked their vehicles in an effort to block travel across the bridge -- which they have for several days.

Commercial vehicles have been unable to move freely between Canada and the U.S. at the busiest international port for the nations, significantly disrupting trade and automakers’ ability to continue production.

Several automotive companies have shut down or restricted workflow at their plants for the coming week due to supply shortages caused by the blockade.

Ad

Police have asked protesters to leave the area peacefully on Saturday, after several demonstrators remained overnight Friday despite the court ruling. Canadian officials have threatened severe consequences for individuals who continue protesting after they’ve been told to leave.

Read more: Get Caught Up: Everything to know on day 6 of Ambassador Bridge blockade