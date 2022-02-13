Metro Detroit weather: Winter Weather Advisory for Super Bowl Sunday

DETROIT – We are starting to see some flurries and light snow showers moving into Pure Michigan to our west and that snow is heading our way. The snow that we expect here will fall short of what they get in a few spots to our west. The Holland and South Haven areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory now until 8 p.m. for the potential of 2-6″ of snow today in parts of Southwest Lower Michigan. Our snow comes a little later so, a few flakes are possible as you head out and about on a cold morning with temps in the teens to near single digits. The wind is calm which temporarily eliminates the concern for dangerous wind chills but be extra careful if you are traveling west this morning.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m.

Metro Detroit is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 10 a.m. and will expire at or before 8 p.m. today. Snow showers are most likely here in Metro Detroit between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today with more scattered, light snow or flurries this evening. Our high temps will only hit the lower 20s with winds NNW 5-10mph creating wind chills in the low to mid teens at times this afternoon. While they might see a half a foot of news snow to the west of us, we could see 2-4″ of accumulation here and very tricky travel. The snow will fluctuate in intensity during the event so it’s hard to say exactly when it will be safe to sneak out for those last-minute Super Bowl snacks and parties. Be careful!

Sunset is at 6:02 p.m.

Snow showers fade Sunday evening and temps take another cool dip overnight with morning lows Monday in the single digits and wind chills closer to 0 degrees, or even sub zero at times. Most of our Valentine’s Day should be mostly dry but another weak disturbance will cruise through here bringing nothing more than a few flakes and flurries without any accumulation concerns and it will be a cold one. Snuggle up with your Valentine as highs again hang in the low 20s with winds SSW 5-10mph and wind chills in the teens.

Tuesday is moving day out of the cold and into the warmer air by Wednesday. Tuesday temps start in the single digits and low teens and then head into the low 30s under sunny skies and then a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday will be windy and warming with clouds moving in ahead of a troublemaking weather maker late in the day. It looks like most of Wednesday is dry with highs 45-50 degrees and then rain later into the evening hours.

Rain will be coming down pretty good Wednesday night and early Thursday morning before a cold front comes crashing through Metro Detroit on Thursday. Rain will switch over to snow Thursday as morning temps near 40 degrees will be falling throughout the day.

Snow late Thursday into early Friday will likely be stacking up. It’s early but some snow computer model data throws 3-5″ down here by the end of this work and school week.

Stay tuned!

