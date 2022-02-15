25º

Cedar Point hiring 6,500 seasonal workers -- here’s a list of available jobs and how to apply

Most seasonal workers at Cedar Point earn $15 per hour

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A roller coaster at Cedar Point. (Ali Majdfar, Getty Images)

SANDUSKY, OhioCedar Point is looking to hire 6,500 seasonal workers for a wide variety of jobs ahead of its 2022 opening.

Seasonal workers at Cedar Point will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions, according to a release.

Here are the types of jobs available:

  • Bartenders and servers (tipped positions)
  • Custodial
  • Food and beverage
  • Guest services and events
  • Hotel operations
  • Ride operations
  • Security
  • Skill trade maintenance

Cedar Point is also planning to hire multiple full-time workers in management and operations roles, including maintenance, concessions, IT and more.

Workers receive park discounts, access to exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park, a release says. They can use the Sandusky Transit System for free, and on-site housing is available.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great. But on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

Applications can be submitted now through the spring, as the May 7 opening day approaches.

Click here to view a full list of available positions.

