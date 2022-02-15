Massive cannabis facility planned for old Gibraltar Trade Center site in Mount Clemens

After sitting vacant for years, the old Gibraltar Trade Center site along I-94 in Mount Clemens is set to get a total overhaul, and what’s going there might just come as a surprise. When it’s done, it’ll be a massive dispensary - and a cannabis-based drinks operation.

The trade center has been vacant for five years but now with backing from Pleasantrees, it’s about to get a complete overhaul. Rick Wershe, ‘White Boy Rick,’ has his cannabis brand and he’s partnering with Pleasantrees.

“We’re gonna create jobs, we’re gonna take a building that was essentially abandoned and you know, make it more eye appealing to residents of Mount Clemens and give back to Mount Clemens,” Wershe said.

The photos below show an architect’s renderings of what the business will look like when they get going on the larger project.

The project will partner with Blake’s Hard Cider to make cannabis-infused non-alcoholic beverages.

“I think it’s going to be appealing to the curious individuals that have never smoked anything. Don’t want to combust or smoke anything, but can still try cannabis at a very, very, very light dose -- mild dose,” Pleasantrees CEO Randall Buckman said.

There are plans to make a canning operation, with eyes on nationwide distribution. Legalization, or proper licensing needs to happen, which is why they decided on so much space to grow -- which could also include an entertainment facility later on.

They open Friday (Feb. 18) as a provisioning center, a drive-thru cannabis dispensary that will open at 9 a.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. To purchase, you must have a medical marijuana card.

