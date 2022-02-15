Michigan man threatens to post minor’s nude photos after she broke up with him, MSP says

LEWISTON, Mich. – Police found child pornography on a Michigan man’s phone after he threatened to post nude photos of a minor girl because she broke up with him, officials said.

In May 2021, a woman told Michigan State Police that Robbie Curtis Michael Smith, 21, of Lewiston, was harassing her daughter.

The woman said her daughter had broken up with Smith and he was using various social media apps to contact her and threaten to post nude pictures of her if she didn’t get back together with him, according to authorities.

Troopers executed a search warrant at Smith’s home and seized his cellphone. He had numerous sexually explicit images of females, including the minor girl, on the phone, officials said.

Smith was out of state and residing in Aberdeen, Washington, at the time, police said. Aberdeen police went to where he was believed to be living, but learned he had returned to Michigan.

He turned himself in to police Friday (Feb. 11) at the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Smith was arraigned at 81st District Court on one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He was released on a $25,000 bond, 10% cash/surety.