Dearborn Heights fire captain rescues woman from burning home just before ceiling collapses

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home Thursday afternoon at the Crestwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Dearborn Heights.

When firefighters got to the home on 4th Street, it was filled with smoke and fire. Captain Joshua Erickson ran in to look for the woman after neighbors told firefighters she was trapped inside.

He wasn’t able to see and used a thermal imaging camera to locate the woman. He found her on a mattress near the front door and was able to pull her out shortly before the ceiling collapsed.

The woman was transported to a hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Erickson credits his training and the imaging device for enabling him to pull off the rescue.

