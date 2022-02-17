Man accused of dumping woman’s body in a Chesterfield Township subduction went to prison for nearly killing a Highland Park police officer

John Robert Galvan is accused of dumping 43-year-old Teresa Sanchez's body in their subdivision and then running her over in an intersection in Chesterfield Township. He is currently in the Macomb County jail as the neighbor's surveillance cameras captured the entire episode. Galvan is a registered sex offender whose drunk driving incident nearly killed a Highland Park police officer in 2011.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – John Robert Galvan is accused of dumping 43-year-old Teresa Sanchez’s body in their subdivision and then running her over in an intersection in Chesterfield Township. He is currently in the Macomb County jail as the neighbor’s surveillance cameras captured the entire episode.

Galvan is a registered sex offender whose drunk driving incident nearly killed a Highland Park police officer in 2011.

“I knew it, I knew it, and I just couldn’t believe it, and my heart goes out to that lady and her family,” said Kamin Bode.

Bode was getting off duty from her job as a Highland Park police officer around 7 a.m. when Galvan plowed into her car.

“He hit me at 100 miles an hour,” Bode said.

Bode’s pelvis was crushed, she broke her neck, she had a collapsed lung, her spleen ruptured, and she was in a coma for weeks.

Galvan was drunk and fled from the scene in his BMW tossing alcohol bottles out the window. He was caught and convicted.

“If you ask me how I feel, I feel he didn’t care,” Bode said. “I told the parole board not to let him out. They listened the first time but paroled him the second.”

Galvan still owes officer Bode over $30,000 in restitution.