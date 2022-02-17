Southfield woman used identities of others to make 35 fraudulent unemployment claims, officials say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman has been charged for using other people’s identities to make more than 35 fraudulent unemployment claims, police said.

From May 2020 through December 2021, Katrina Patreese Maddox, 46, of Southfield, made false unemployment insurance claims in relation to the COVID pandemic, according to a criminal complaint.

She illegally obtained benefits cards to make court payments, pay for DoorDash deliveries and withdraw cash, according to authorities.

About $311,440 in benefits was paid out as a result of the scheme, officials said. The potential loss to the government was over $1.2 million, according to the complaint.

Maddox was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 16) and is charged with mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. She appeared in federal court in Detroit on Wednesday.