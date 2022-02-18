Expect a lengthy trial for men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

The trial for the four men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could be lengthy. Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft and Adam Fox are all facing charges. Many want to know if Whitmer will attend the trial. The assistant U.S. Attorney said Whitmer does not plan to attend or participate in the trial.

The trial for the four men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could be lengthy. Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft and Adam Fox are all facing charges.

Many want to know if Whitmer will attend the trial. The assistant U.S. Attorney said Whitmer does not plan to attend or participate in the trial.

The defense has argued that there was no plot to kidnap Whitmer and that the FBI entrapped the defendants. Prosecutors dismiss that claim. They will not call three FBI agents with significant roles in the investigation to the witness stand.

Ad

During a hearing before trial, a federal judge noted that this is not an average case. The trial could last four to five weeks and have a much larger jury pool. The judge said the identities of jurors will not be publicly revealed and jurors will only be identified by a number.

Read: Spring break could affect jury pool in Whitmer kidnap trial

The trial is set to begin next month in federal court and there are concerns the trial could conflict with spring break. The judge said he wants to avoid recusing jury members during the highly publicized trial.

The case highlights allegations of political extremism in Michigan. The judge said the case will brush on policy responses to the COVID pandemic.

The case has also raised questions about the use of informants, with allegations of FBI misconduct. Two convicted plotters will testify for the government as four others face up to life in prison.

Ad

The judge also said he doesn’t want the trial to devolve into how the defendants feel about the trucker’s protest happening in Ottawa or the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

The trial is set to begin on March 8.

Complete coverage on the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer