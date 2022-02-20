15º

Man hospitalized after stealing police car in Southfield

2 officers were treated for minor injuries

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Southfield Police Department
The Southfield Police Department said a routine traffic stop got out of hand and resulted in a man being involved in a chase after stealing a police car.

On Saturday afternoon, an officer tried to stop someone in a stolen car on Winchester Road near Lahser.

The officer intentionally hit the driver to better stop it. The driver got out, started running and the officer chased him. Police said the suspect doubled back, hopped in the patrol car and drove away.

That driver didn’t get far. Another officer intentionally hit the driver in the stolen police car on the same road but near Evergreen Road.

The car spun out into the front yard of a home.

The suspect was arrested and later taken to the hospital out of precaution after being in two accidents.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries.

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

