Child killed in triple homicide on Detroit’s west side

A triple homicide rocks Detroit’s west side with two of the victims being a mother and her young child, between ages 4-7.

“This is someone who violently took a baby’s life,” said police chief James White.

White said the family hadn’t heard from the victims in weeks. After realizing a back door was kicked in, they made the grizzly discovery of a man and awoman in their 20s and 30s dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

“They continued to check the house for additional victims, and unfortunately they did find a third victim of child in a room deceased,” Chief White added.

The child had been shot multiple times.

“It was clearly the kid’s bedroom was just a very tragic scene,” the chief explained.

Investigators searched the entire house for evidence as tensions rise across the street between police and onlookers.

Right now, there’s no telling how long the three were inside. Police said they are searching for a person of interest.

“Every resource we have, as you look around, is going to be dedicated to getting the perpetrator off the street who murdered this baby and these two people in this home,” Chief White said.

The gas station across the street from where this happened is a Green Light location. Police will be looking to see if any footage was captured that can help on the investigation.

As always if you know something speak up. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.