36º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Innocent bystander injured when shots fired at vehicle in Adrian, police say

1 person injured by shattered glass; person of interest identified

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Adrian, Lenawee County, Local, Crime, Adrian Crime, Shooting, Adrian Shooting, Adrian Police, Adrian Police Department, Main Street
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ADRIAN, Mich. – An innocent bystander was injured over the weekend when shots were fired from one vehicle to another in Adrian, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday (Feb. 20) in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

Officials spoke to an innocent bystander who had been injured by shattered glass when shots were fired at the vehicle that person was in, according to authorities. The gunfire came from another vehicle, police determined.

Both vehicles fled the area after the shots were fired, authorities said. The victims returned to the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

A person of interest has been identified, officials said.

The injured person was taken to Hickman Hospital in Adrian Township for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Adrian police at 517-264-4819 or email APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email