LIVE STREAM: Accused Oxford High School shooter due in court as judge weighs transfer request

The suspect in the Oxford High School mass shooting is due in court -- in person -- on Tuesday, as a judge weighs a request to transfer the juvenile out of Oakland County Jail.

Lawyers for 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with fatally shooting four fellow students and wounding seven other people back in November, say the teen should be moved to the Children’s Village juvenile detention facility because he could hear adult inmates inside the jail. He’s currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.

A judge previously denied this request, but the transfer request will be heard in circuit court, by a different judge on Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents -- James and Jennifer Crumbley -- are due back in court on Feb. 24 for a continuation of a preliminary exam.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are also being housed at the Oakland County Jail, but apart from their son and each other, officials say.

In addition to criminal charges issued in connection with the shooting, civil litigation is starting to crop up against the school district and its administrators and staff regarding their alleged role in the tragedy.

