Judge denies request to move suspected Oxford High School shooter to juvenile facility

The teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others appeared in court Monday for a probable cause conference.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting was in court for the first time since his arraignment.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of fatally shooting four fellow students and wounding seven other people. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail. His parents, James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, are also being held at the jail.

Ethan Crumbley is facing 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Those charges include:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Ethan Crumbley appeared for a probable cause conference on Monday (Dec. 13). The defense for Ethan Crumbley argued that he should be moved back to an Oakland County juvenile detention facility because he could hear adult inmates inside the jail.

The judge denied the request and said he should be kept in the jail with adults because of the nature of the charges. The conference was adjourned until Jan. 7 while the defense and prosecution review evidence.

The prosecutor’s office said it would coordinate with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to ensure Ethan Crumbly is kept away from adult inmates.

Ethan Crumbley faces charges as an adult

The accused Oxford High School shooter is being charged as an adult.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult, but his legal team is trying to get him more help as a juvenile.

The lawyers said even though the legal system is treating him as an adult, the system doesn’t have to.

Ethan Crumbley was provided an guardian ad litem, a guardian that the court appoints to watch after someone during a case.

“He can’t lean on his parents right now. He has no adult you would typically find to be looking after him or to be supporting him or be guiding him,” legal expert Neil Rockind said.

The attorneys for Ethan Crumbley requested he be moved to a juvenile facility. The request was denied.

“To put them in an environment where they’re not feeling threatened - they’re not being treated like they’re adult prisoners or inmates and that they have the capacity of being rehabilitated,” Rockind said.

