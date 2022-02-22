Officials investigate chemical leak at Huron River in Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Officials are investigating a chemical leak at the Huron River in Flat Rock.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is investigating in the 26500 block of West Huron River Drive.

Officials said some sort of sheen is on the river, and they’re on site trying to figure out what it is and where it came from.

The call about the leak came in Monday night (Feb. 21), and firefighters put booms on the water to contain it, according to authorities.

“I’ve been on the phone with the mayor, the Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Michigan given reports of a chemical leak in Flat Rock,” Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said in a statement. “Right now, the EPA and EGLE are investigating and have deployed emergency responders to quickly determine the source of the leak. My office will remain in close contact with all necessary federal, state, and local officials and we are monitoring this situation closely. We will ensure information is readily available and communicated effectively as soon as we have more details on this emergency response situation.”