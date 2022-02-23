Detroit police bust chop shop after finding stolen vehicle on property

Detroit police are sharing photos from a chop shop bust after taking a loot at a business on the city's west side and discovering a stolen vehicle.

DETROIT – A man has been arrested after police busted a chop shop on Detroit’s west side, official said.

Detroit police on Tuesday were inspecting a business on Chicago Boulevard, near the Lodge Freeway, when they discovered a stolen 2014 GMC Sierra in the yard, officials said. Police then obtained a warrant to search the rest of the property, where they found several vehicles that had been stripped, in addition to several vehicle parts.

In total, officials say that the value of the stolen parts was greater than $100,000.

The owner of the shop, a Dearborn man in his 30s, has reportedly been arrested.

Police had originally visited the business to confirm that it was closed and not operating. The business’ door has been “resealed” following the search, authorities said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

