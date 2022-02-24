Global tech company Majorel bringing hundreds of jobs to Detroit

Global tech company Majorel in coming to Detroit and bringing hundreds of jobs with it. City leaders gathered with Majorel executives Thursday to announce what’s next. On Friday (Feb. 25), the first of three job fairs begins at the Renaissance Center, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the hiring event continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DETROIT – Global tech company Majorel is coming to Detroit and bringing hundreds of jobs with it. City leaders gathered with Majorel executives Thursday to announce what’s next.

On Friday (Feb. 25), the first of three job fairs begins at the Renaissance Center, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the hiring event continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Majorel is looking for anyone with a passion for social media. One of the responsibilities would be reviewing social media content. Training opportunities will be made available to employees, so you don’t have to have extensive experience.

Initially, 200 jobs will be available, but Marjorel hopes to grow its workforce in Detroit to 500.

The jobs pay $17 and include full benefits, tuition reimbursement and life insurance.

After the job fair, Majorel will partner with Detroit at Work to help place Detroiters in available positions.