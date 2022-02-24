Majorel hosting job fair in Downtown Detroit; company looking to hire hundreds of workers

DETROIT – Majorel, an IT service management company, is hosting a job fair in Downtown Detroit this weekend as it looks to hire hundreds of new workers.

The company will be opening an office in Downtown Detroit over the coming months, and this weekend, a job fair will offer residents a chance to land positions that start at $17 per hour and include benefits.

Majorel is looking to hire about 200 full-time employees and plans to grow to more than 500 employees at the downtown location, according to city officials.

Detroit was selected over more than 50 other cities.

“I would like to thank Majorel, not only for choosing Detroit, but for ensuring that residents of this city have a chance at filling these good-paying jobs,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. “To have a company that does business in 35 countries choose Detroit speaks volumes about our city’s future and the opportunity that we are creating here for our city’s residents.”

The company is looking for people to fill roles in customer service, human resources and operations at levels ranging from entry level to manager.

“We selected Detroit due to the positive impact we believe we can make on the community as we bring hundreds of new jobs to residents,” said Gus Gikas, vice president of operations for North America at Majorel. “We look forward to providing our future staff with extensive training and education as we support them with career development opportunities.”

The job fair will be held in the Ontario Exhibit Hall, West Level 3, of the Renaissance Center, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday (Feb. 25) and Saturday (Feb. 26) and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 27). The Renaissance Center is at 400 Renaissance Drive West in Detroit.

Some applicants will be hired on the spot, officials said. Workers with interest or experience in social media, customer service and technology are asked to bring a resume to the job fair.

Training and education will be made available to employees, so lengthy experience is not required, but encouraged.

Majorel’s Detroit office will open virtually in April, with workers eventually moving into its offices downtown.

After the job fair, Majorel will partner with Detroit at Work to help place Detroiters in positions. Click here to apply.