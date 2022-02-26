28º

Woman critically hurt after driving off freeway, hitting tree in Taylor

Police say driver was traveling too fast, lost control of vehicle

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

(KPRC/File)

TAYLOR, Mich. – A woman is in critical condition after driving off of the freeway early Saturday morning in Taylor and striking a tree, officials said.

At about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a 911 call about a vehicle that had ran off westbound I-94 at Ecorse Road and hit a tree. Officials say the driver was a 24-year-old woman from Van Buren Township who was driving too fast and lost control of the vehicle.

The woman was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed using the jaws of life. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition, officials said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

