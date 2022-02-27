40º

History 4 All: ‘Super Smith bros’ make NHL history together

Celebrating Black History Month with local stories that matter

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Black history is American history. This month, Local 4 has been diving into the rich and trying history of Black Americans, and we're sharing what we've learned in this History 4 All special. In this segment, we’re sitting down with brothers and teammates Gemel and Givani Smith, who have made history together in the NHL as Detroit Red Wings.

Watch the segment in the video player above.

You can watch Rhonda Walker’s complete interview with Gemel and Givani Smith in the video below.

Local 4's Rhonda Walker sits down with Gemel and Givani Smith, deemed the "Super Smith bros," who made NHL history together as brothers and Detroit Red Wings teammates.

Watch: History 4 All segments

Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.

