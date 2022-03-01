30º

Local News

Pothole problems: Metro Detroit woman’s video of pothole rant goes viral

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Metro Detroit, Macomb County, Sterling Heights, News, Michigan Roads, Roads, Potholes, Pothole Problems, Local, Local News
Pothole problems in Metro Detroit just seem to be getting worse. Now one woman is going viral for her rant along a Macomb County road, and she’s not alone in her frustration.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – If you drive, you’ve seen them -- potholes on roads across Metro Detroit. They seem to be getting worse.

A Metro Detroit woman is going viral online for her rant along a Macomb County road. She’s not alone in her frustration.

Read: Michigan pothole season: How to report potholes, damage mitigation tips

Local 4′s Shawn Ley heard from a woman whose car is no longer running because of a pothole. She is fed up with the roads falling apart.

She pulled over on 16 Mile Road and Ryan roads in Sterling Heights to voice her opinion on the condition of the roads.

Drivers are losing tires, losing rims and burning through their money by hitting potholes. It’s a problem that seems to get worse every year.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter