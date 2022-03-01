Pothole problems: Metro Detroit woman’s video of pothole rant goes viral

Pothole problems in Metro Detroit just seem to be getting worse. Now one woman is going viral for her rant along a Macomb County road, and she’s not alone in her frustration.

A Metro Detroit woman is going viral online for her rant along a Macomb County road. She’s not alone in her frustration.

Local 4′s Shawn Ley heard from a woman whose car is no longer running because of a pothole. She is fed up with the roads falling apart.

She pulled over on 16 Mile Road and Ryan roads in Sterling Heights to voice her opinion on the condition of the roads.

Drivers are losing tires, losing rims and burning through their money by hitting potholes. It’s a problem that seems to get worse every year.

