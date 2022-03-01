US officials seize box of Lucky Charms stuffed with marijuana

Cereal boxes confiscated by CBP on Feb. 24, 2022, in Louisville, including a box of Lucky Charms that contained four pounds of marijuana.

LOUISVILLE – United States border officials seized a box of Lucky Charms that was stuffed with marijuana, authorities said.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug dog in Louisville alerted officials Thursday (Feb. 24) to a shipment of cereal heading to a private residents in Great Britain, according to authorities.

When officers opened the box to take a closer look, they discovered vacuum sealed bags of marijuana, they said. A test confirmed their suspicion, authorities said.

They seized four pounds of marijuana, in total.

“This marijuana seizure further illustrates CBP’s continued vigilance to detect and to intercept illicit narcotics at mailing facilities,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP director of field operations in Chicago. “The vigilance and expertise of the officers involved, along with the diligence of our canine partners, is commendable.”

Marijuana is legal in many states, but the sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana all remain illegal under federal law, according to CBP. Mailing a shipment of marijuana overseas is also prohibited, they said.

“Our officers are very familiar with the many ways smugglers try to evade inspection,” said Thomas Mahn, CBP port director in Louisville. “Officers learn to think creatively about where things might be hidden, because drugs can be anywhere -- inside books, auto parts, spools of ribbon, crepe makers, study binders, food, statues, photo frames -- if there is space inside an item, it could contain something illegal.”