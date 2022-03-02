Marche du Nain Rouge returns to Detroit’s Midtown after 2 year COVID hiatus

DETROIT – The devilish Nain is returning to Detroit’s Cass Corridor this year after a pandemic thwarted his yearly visit and banishment.

The Marche du Nain Rouge parade will return to Midtown on Sunday, March 20, after two years of cancellations from COVID.

The Marche du Nain Rouge is usually on the first weekend of spring, or close to it, and ushers in a year of glory for the City of Detroit by running the devil -- the Nain -- out of town. As organizers write:

“Every March around the Equinox, thousands of revelers gather for a parade through Midtown Detroit to celebrate their city. They wear grand costumes, build spectacular floats, roll out marching bands and krewes representing all corners of the city. Will the Nain Rouge — Detroit’s legendary harbinger of doom — appear at the Marche du Nain Rouge, armed with witty barbs and a half-baked scheme to take Detroiters down a notch? Come to the parade and find out!”

The event starts around 12 p.m. on Sunday, at the corner of West Canfield and Second Avenue, right next to Traffic Jam and Snug. The event kicks off with some live entertainment, and an address from the Nain himself.

The parade begins around 1 p.m., with a march down Second Avenue, all the way down to the Masonic Temple. “You are the parade, so come masked or fully costumed. Bring a marching band. Wear a costume. Build a human-powered float. Put on a mask, cover your body in glitter -- whatever it takes.”

The event is totally free to attend, just bring something fun to wear and your sense of humor. Find more info here from the website.