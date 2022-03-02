Oakland County judge orders Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in jail

Ethan Crumbley has been ordered to stay in jail. Tuesday (March. 1), Judge Kwame Rowe shot down his lawyer’s request to house Crumbley at Oakland County Children’s Village as the Oxford School shooting case continues. Placement arguments from both sides went back and forth at the hearing days ago.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The accused Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, will remain jailed as an adult after Judge Kwame Rowe shot down his lawyer’s request to house him at Oakland County Children’s Village as the Oxford School shooting case continues.

Read: Prosecutors say suspected Oxford shooter tortured birds, admired Hitler, ‘enjoyed his dark side’

The 15-year-old is facing charges of premeditated murder and over a dozen other charges in the school shooting that took place on Nov. 30.

Ad

Crumbley’s attorney has made mental illness claims, and the prosecution believes the teenager is a danger to society that belongs at the Oakland County Jail.

A lot went into consideration when making the decision.