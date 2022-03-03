Autorama returns to Downtown Detroit: Here’s what to know

DETROIT – The weekend is warming up just in time for “America’s greatest hot rod show” to kick off in Detroit.

Autorama is returning to Downtown Detroit this weekend, taking over two floors at Huntington Place, formerly known as the TCF Center, after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The 69th annual event, presented by O’Reilly Auto parts, will feature 800 hot rods, custom vehicles, trucks and motorcycles from “across America and the world,” officials said.

Here’s what to know about the event:

Event dates and times

Friday, March 4

12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location

Huntington Place, formerly named the TCF Center, is located at 1 Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. View an interactive map below.

Ticket prices

General admission tickets: $25

For children ages 6-12: $10

Children under 5 years old can attend for free.

Those interested in attending can purchase discounted tickets at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. Discounted general admission tickets are $23, and children’s tickets are $9.

It appears that regular tickets can be purchased in person at the venue, and not online.

Special guests

Chip Foose, car builder from TV show “Overhaulin”

Friday, March 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sting, AEW wrestler and WWE hall of famer

Saturday, March 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dave Ankin, CEO of ToyMakerz and former stunt driver and stuntman

Saturday, March 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Danny Koker and Kevin Mack, from showroom and workshop Count’s Kustoms

Sunday, March 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibits

Visit Autorama’s website right here for more information about specific exhibits.

Masking

It does not appear that face masks will be required at the event. However, the event’s website does say that social distancing will be enforced for celebrity appearances and autographs.

Parking

There are several parking options available for Huntington Place, including garage parking, rooftop parking and street parking.