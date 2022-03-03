How a new parking system in part of Downtown Royal Oak is causing frustration for drivers

Drivers are trying to figure out the new system for parking in an area of Downtown Royal Oak. You are now required to back your vehicle into spots along Washington Avenue, which runs parallel to Main Street. It has been a struggle for many visitors and for the businesses that depend on them.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Drivers are trying to figure out the new system for parking in an area of Downtown Royal Oak.

You are now required to back your vehicle into spots along Washington Avenue, which runs parallel to Main Street. It has been a struggle for many visitors and for the businesses that depend on them.

The new parking system uses the image of license plates to monitor parked vehicles. It’s a replacement for parking enforcement officers.

The parking spaces on Washington Avenue don’t work with the new system so drivers have to back into the spots so their license plates are visible.

Johnny Nikolla owns 6 Salon in Royal Oak. He said some of his customers are opting to go to one of their other locations because of the new parking system.

The City of Royal Oak and Royal Oak police say drivers will adjust to the system and it will make things better overall. The city plans to add more signage in the street to let people know that drivers have to back in and that parking has a two-hour limit.

