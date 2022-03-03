Huron Township man charged in murder of 36-year-old girlfriend, police say

Nathan Jordan-Donald Barks is charged in connection with the Feb. 27, 2022, murder of his girlfriend in Huron Township.

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Huron Township man has been charged in connection with the murder of his 36-year-old girlfriend, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 27) to the Huron Estates Mobile Home Community in the 27000 block of Bordeau Drive in Huron Township.

When authorities arrived, they found Dawn Sinkey, 36, of Huron Township, suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest, they said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said Sinkey got into an argument with her boyfriend, Nathan Jordan-Donald Barks, 30, of Huron Township. That argument escalated, and Barks fired a handgun, fatally injuring Sinkey, according to authorities.

He was arrested after fleeing the scene, police said.

Barks is charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession and two felony firearm violations.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning in 34th District Court.