Huron Township man arrested in murder of 36-year-old woman, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a Feb. 27, 2022, fatal shooting at the Huron Estates Mobile Home Community in Huron Township. (WDIV)

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Huron Township man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old woman, police said.

Officers and firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 27) to the Huron Estates Mobile Home Community in the 27000 block of Bordeau Drive in Huron Township.

When authorities arrived, they found a 36-year-old Huron Township woman suffering from a gunshot wound, they said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police searched the home and launched a death investigation. An autopsy determined that the woman’s death was a homicide, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 30-year-old Huron Township man was arrested, officials said. His case will be reviewed by Wayne County prosecutors.

